Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a growth of 746.2% from the February 13th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:SNMRY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 117,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,174. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.37. Snam has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $12.68.
