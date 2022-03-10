Snowball (SNOB) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $17,313.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000503 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Snowball has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00043056 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,590.44 or 0.06591367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,271.51 or 0.99926329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00041943 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,531,601 coins and its circulating supply is 5,371,843 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

