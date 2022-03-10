SnowSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $439,109.77 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $439,109.77 and $30,727.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00043280 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.06 or 0.06605308 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,313.23 or 0.99872953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00042105 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 462,744 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

