SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $173 million-$176 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.25 million.SolarWinds also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.010-$1.080 EPS.
SWI stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 16,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,614. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 0.89. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $23.00.
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. SolarWinds’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in SolarWinds by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About SolarWinds (Get Rating)
SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
