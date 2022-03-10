SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $173 million-$176 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.25 million.SolarWinds also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.010-$1.080 EPS.

SWI stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 16,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,614. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 0.89. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. SolarWinds’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SolarWinds from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SolarWinds from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarWinds from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SolarWinds has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in SolarWinds by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

