Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Down 96.2% in February

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the February 13th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sonic Healthcare stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.18. 37,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,599. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average is $29.51. Sonic Healthcare has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $34.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2679 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

SKHHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CLSA cut Sonic Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

