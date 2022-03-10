Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Down 96.2% in February

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the February 13th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sonic Healthcare stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.18. 37,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,599. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average is $29.51. Sonic Healthcare has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $34.30.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2679 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.
Sonic Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.
