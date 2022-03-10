Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) is Henry James International Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Sony Group accounts for 5.8% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $18,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,204,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,214,000. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,031,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,598,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,776,000. Institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONY stock traded up $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $100.18. The stock had a trading volume of 816,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.79. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $133.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

