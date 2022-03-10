SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.09

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOPH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SOPHiA Genetics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SOPHiA Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get SOPHiA Genetics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter worth approximately $32,998,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter worth approximately $5,496,000. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter worth approximately $121,099,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,554,000. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.