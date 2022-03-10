Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1.59 ($0.02). Sound Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02), with a volume of 5,847,072 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.89. The firm has a market cap of £25.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86.
About Sound Energy (LON:SOU)
