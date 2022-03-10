Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Has $12.66 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,654 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 30,873 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 8.7% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $5.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $283.05. 691,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,704,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $229.35 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

