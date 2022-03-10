Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,066 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,278 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,066 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.2% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 133.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970,194 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 12,722.7% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402,824 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Apple by 22.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,017,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,388,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680,213 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $5.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,089,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,272,376. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.18 and its 200 day moving average is $159.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

