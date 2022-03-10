South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Price Target Raised to GBX 300 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 235 ($3.08) to GBX 300 ($3.93) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SOUHY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on South32 from GBX 275 ($3.60) to GBX 310 ($4.06) in a report on Wednesday. Investec initiated coverage on South32 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on South32 from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.50.

SOUHY stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,839. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. South32 has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $19.74.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

