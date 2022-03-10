Southern (NYSE:SO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.000-$4.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Southern also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.600 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of SO traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.85. 188,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,382,531. Southern has a 52-week low of $58.53 and a 52-week high of $69.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.15. The firm has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.81%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $506,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,437,558. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Southern by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,457 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $728,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

