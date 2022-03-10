Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Southern also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.000-$4.300 EPS.

NYSE SO traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,382,531. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.15. The stock has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. Southern has a 52 week low of $58.53 and a 52 week high of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Southern will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.81%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $162,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,295 shares of company stock worth $7,437,558 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Southern by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 34,965 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Southern by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 129,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 16,457 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

