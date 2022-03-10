Southern (NYSE:SO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.900-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Southern also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.600 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SO. Mizuho raised Southern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Get Southern alerts:

NYSE:SO traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.85. The company had a trading volume of 188,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,382,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.15. Southern has a 12-month low of $58.53 and a 12-month high of $69.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. Southern’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.81%.

In other Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $506,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,437,558. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.