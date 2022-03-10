Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Up 5.8%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.98. 872,253 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 24,414,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,044,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,508,000 after purchasing an additional 53,796,122 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

