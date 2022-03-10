SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.100-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.90 billion-$9.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.06 billion.

Shares of SpartanNash stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $30.00. 1,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,059. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.11.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research lowered SpartanNash from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SpartanNash by 48.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SpartanNash by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in SpartanNash by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at about $578,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

