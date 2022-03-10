SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $47.92

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.92 and last traded at $47.92, with a volume of 2721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.96.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average of $49.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

