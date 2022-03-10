SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,269 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $37.81 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.11.

