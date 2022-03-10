SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 322,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,016,201 shares.The stock last traded at $38.42 and had previously closed at $39.01.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,595,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,248 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,563,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,231,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,317 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 9,256,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4,437.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,540 shares during the period.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

