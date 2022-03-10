SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s Largest Position

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,309,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,864 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 11.0% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned 0.53% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $73,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,534,000 after purchasing an additional 943,083 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 161,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,526,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,016,000 after buying an additional 53,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,288,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,455,000 after buying an additional 301,297 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPLG traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,865,453. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.63.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.