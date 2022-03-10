SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) Stock Position Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,080 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.01% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $539,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 626,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,719,000 after purchasing an additional 180,825 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $527,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XPH opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.30. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $54.50.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

