Spectra7 Microsystems (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Rating) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 42,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 29,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47.
Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPVNF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spectra7 Microsystems (SPVNF)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.