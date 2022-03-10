Spectris (LON:SXS) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($52.41) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 52.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,380 ($57.39) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.31) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Spectris to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 3,370 ($44.16) to GBX 3,150 ($41.27) in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,980 ($52.15) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,702 ($48.51).

Shares of Spectris stock opened at GBX 2,628 ($34.43) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,288.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,609.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Spectris has a twelve month low of GBX 2,371 ($31.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,167 ($54.60).

In other news, insider Derek Harding acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,545 ($33.35) per share, with a total value of £101,800 ($133,385.74).

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

