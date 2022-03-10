Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £150.50 ($197.20) to £135.90 ($178.07) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a £115 ($150.68) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a £151 ($197.85) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £127.98 ($167.69).

Shares of LON SPX opened at £115.88 ($151.83) on Thursday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of £107.85 ($141.31) and a fifty-two week high of £172.25 ($225.69). The business has a fifty day moving average price of £130.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £148.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.55 billion and a PE ratio of 41.91.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

