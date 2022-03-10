Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Zoetis by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,908 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 28.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,447,000 after buying an additional 1,161,674 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 697.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,952,000 after buying an additional 1,071,708 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 104.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,101,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,190,000 after buying an additional 1,071,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,717,000 after buying an additional 739,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,796,480. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

ZTS stock opened at $189.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $89.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.57 and a 52-week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

