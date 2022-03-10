Spire Wealth Management Has $10.43 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,571 shares of company stock valued at $35,216,489 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

AbbVie stock opened at $148.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $263.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $151.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.43.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

