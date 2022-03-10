Spire Wealth Management Has $8.17 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $8,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,573,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,933,000 after buying an additional 783,220 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,467,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,866 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,261,000 after acquiring an additional 617,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,254,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,088,000 after acquiring an additional 648,345 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFG opened at $91.81 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.02 and its 200-day moving average is $106.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

