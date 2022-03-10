Spire Wealth Management Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,031 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Netflix by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,316,000 after buying an additional 275,804 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Fernbridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Netflix by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $74,242,000 after purchasing an additional 38,847 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $740.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX stock opened at $358.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $340.67 and a one year high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $441.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $558.73.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

