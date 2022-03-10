Spire Wealth Management Purchases 15,719 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,719 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $185.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.54. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.55 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

