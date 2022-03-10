Spire Wealth Management Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 307.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 293,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 221,407 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 490,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after acquiring an additional 85,757 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,024,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,653,000 after acquiring an additional 793,342 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 56,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GOVT opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.