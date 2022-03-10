Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,230 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRC. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth $81,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SRC shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $46.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $52.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.83.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 187.50%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.