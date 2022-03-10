Splinterlands Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.07 Million (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Splinterlands has a total market capitalization of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Splinterlands has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00043638 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000151 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.04 or 0.06618063 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,141.96 or 0.99861205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00041867 BTC.

About Splinterlands

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

