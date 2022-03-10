Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Acquired by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,320 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,556 shares during the period. Splunk comprises approximately 4.6% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Splunk worth $11,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at $37,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 55.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $97,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,005 shares of company stock valued at $239,773 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPLK stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.92. 1,484,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,512. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.87. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $176.66. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 104.67% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.83.

About Splunk (Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.