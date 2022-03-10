Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.690-$0.730 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.140-$2.240 EPS.

SFM opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.17.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.83.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $121,479.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,696.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,040. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,853,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,162,000 after acquiring an additional 192,465 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at about $521,000.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

