SPX FLOW Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 5,154 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 7,593% compared to the typical volume of 67 call options.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in SPX FLOW by 168.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 812,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,408,000 after purchasing an additional 510,100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 169.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 792,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,895,000 after acquiring an additional 498,000 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the third quarter valued at about $31,893,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the third quarter valued at about $31,718,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,117,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $85.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.75. SPX FLOW has a 12 month low of $60.59 and a 12 month high of $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 1.61.
FLOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.
SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.
