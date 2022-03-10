SPX FLOW Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 5,154 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 7,593% compared to the typical volume of 67 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in SPX FLOW by 168.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 812,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,408,000 after purchasing an additional 510,100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 169.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 792,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,895,000 after acquiring an additional 498,000 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the third quarter valued at about $31,893,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the third quarter valued at about $31,718,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,117,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $85.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.75. SPX FLOW has a 12 month low of $60.59 and a 12 month high of $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 1.61.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. SPX FLOW’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

FLOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

SPX FLOW Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.