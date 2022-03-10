SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.35

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $21.98, with a volume of 48794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSRM. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 21.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 60.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

