Stacks Market Capitalization Hits $1.93 Billion (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 31.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $461.91 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00003777 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Stacks has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00252212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.77 or 0.00185413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00043644 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000982 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00027805 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

STX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,302,532,734 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

