StaFi Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.36 Million (FIS)

StaFi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. One StaFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001580 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, StaFi has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. StaFi has a total market cap of $36.81 million and approximately $6.36 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.01 or 0.00189442 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000987 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00026961 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.99 or 0.00371024 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00055481 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008025 BTC.

StaFi Coin Profile

StaFi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io . The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling StaFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

