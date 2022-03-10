Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Lowered to “Hold” at Liberum Capital

Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 105 ($1.38) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 131 ($1.72).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

SGC stock opened at GBX 105 ($1.38) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 90.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 82.10. Stagecoach Group has a 12 month low of GBX 63.92 ($0.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 110.90 ($1.45). The company has a market cap of £578.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 633.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

