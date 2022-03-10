Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $82.10

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.10 ($1.08) and traded as high as GBX 105.40 ($1.38). Stagecoach Group shares last traded at GBX 105 ($1.38), with a volume of 50,659,147 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 132 ($1.73) price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 90.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 633.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of £578.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

