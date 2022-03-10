Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Downgraded by Liberum Capital

Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stagecoach Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Stagecoach Group stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. Stagecoach Group has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

