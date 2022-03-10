Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Short Interest Update

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 575.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 978. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $17.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

