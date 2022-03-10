Starcom (LON:STAR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Starcom plc (LON:STAR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 14 ($0.18). Starcom shares last traded at GBX 13 ($0.17), with a volume of 100,340 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.86. The company has a market cap of £54.63 million and a P/E ratio of -4.06.
About Starcom (LON:STAR)
Featured Articles
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Starcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.