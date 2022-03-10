Starcom (LON:STAR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Starcom plc (LON:STAR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 14 ($0.18). Starcom shares last traded at GBX 13 ($0.17), with a volume of 100,340 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.86. The company has a market cap of £54.63 million and a P/E ratio of -4.06.

About Starcom (LON:STAR)

Starcom plc, a technology company, develops automated systems for the remote tracking, monitoring, protection, and management of people, fleet of vehicles, containers, and assets. The company operates in Hardware and SAS segments. It offers Helios, an automatic vehicle location and fleet management system; Tetis, a real-time monitoring and tracking GPS solutions for dry and refrigerated containers; Lokies, a keyless padlock with Internet of Things capabilities; and Kylos, a GPS tracker and management system for asset management, monitoring, and tracking.

