StarterCoin Market Cap Hits $30,452.51 (STAC)

StarterCoin (CURRENCY:STAC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One StarterCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. StarterCoin has a market capitalization of $30,452.51 and $36.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, StarterCoin has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StarterCoin Coin Profile

StarterCoin (CRYPTO:STAC) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 coins. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico . StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter . StarterCoin’s official website is www.coinstarter.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinStarters is a ICO platform that provides a user-friendly ​and ​intuitive ​platform fundraising ​tool for ​entrepreneurs, ​innovators ​and ​creators. StarterCoin is an Ethereum-based token that gives ​rights ​and ​privileges ​to ​their ​owners ​when ​using the ​CoinStarter ​platform ​and ​its ​family ​of ​services. It can be used to launch a crowdsale campaign. “

Buying and Selling StarterCoin

