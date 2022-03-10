State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 3.5% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 40.8% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 4.2% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Entergy by 15.6% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of ETR opened at $107.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $90.59 and a 1 year high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.21.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $150,903.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,600 shares of company stock worth $2,907,803. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.33.

About Entergy (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.