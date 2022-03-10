State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,405 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BURL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,442,000 after purchasing an additional 28,096 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $292.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.10.

NYSE:BURL opened at $185.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.02. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.15 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 88.99%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

