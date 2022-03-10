State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,035 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of PDC Energy worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $69.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $72.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

In other news, Director David C. Parke sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $129,751.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,765 shares of company stock worth $1,863,979 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.