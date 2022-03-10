State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,087 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,673 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,087 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the airline’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. MKM Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

NYSE:LUV opened at $40.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average is $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

