Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $610.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) to post $610.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $633.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $593.60 million. Stepan reported sales of $537.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Stepan had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 13.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCL. Zacks Investment Research cut Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Stepan by 17.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $99.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Stepan has a 12-month low of $97.36 and a 12-month high of $139.30. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

