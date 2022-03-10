Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Trading Up 10.4%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 15,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Steppe Gold from C$1.90 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04.

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

